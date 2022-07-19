Donald Kent “DK” Brewster, 79, of Hollister. MO passed away on Thursday, July 14, 2022 at Cox Medical Center in Branson.
DK was born to Bernard & Flossie (Purl) Brewster on August 18, 1942 in Indiana. On December 31, 1982, DK married Sherrie McCandless in Petersburg, IN.
He was preceded in death by his parents, eight siblings and his precious daughter Krista Cox.
DK is survived by his wife Sherrie of Hollister; son Cody Brewster & wife Elizabeth of Springfield and daughter Jaimee Brewster of Hollister along with his eight grandchildren, Michael, Chad, Isiah, Corbin, Kade, Khloie, Kameron and Kynzlie.
Visitation will be Wednesday, July 20, from 6 to 8 p.m. in Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson. Funeral services will be in the funeral home on Thursday, July 21, 2022 at 2 p.m. with burial at Walnut Hill Cemetery in Petersburg, IN.
Arrangements under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory.
