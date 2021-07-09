A celebration of life for Gerard Hendrik Blocks, 67, of Cedarcreek, Mo., will be announced later in different cities and countries.
He died on , June 22, 2021.
Gerard was born on Aug. 31, 1953., in Amsterdam, Netherlands, the son of Jacobus Johannes Blocks and Dina Bernarda Maria (Verhaar) Blocks.
He is preceded in death by his parents, brother, Jaap Blocks, sister, Tilleke Blocks, and sister-in-law, Myrna Blocks.
He is survived by his wife, Sandra Ullah, son, Brandon (Kim) Warner of Des Moines, Iowa, son, Theo (Anouck) Blocks of Breda, Netherlands, son, Shumms (Hillary) Ullah of Shawnee Mission, Kan., daughter, Chloé Ullah of Clovis, New Mexico, daughter, Jayce (Gabriel) Ullah-Blocks of Indianapolis, Ind., brothers, sisters, and their spouses, Ad Blocks (Yvonne), Hein Blocks, Ger (Chris) Versfelt, Willy (Jan) Pasman, Jose (Andre) IJsendijk.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
