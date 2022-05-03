Visitation for Mrs. Helen Rose Gannott, 83, of Atascadero, Calif., will be from 5 to 7 p.m. May 11, 2022 in the Kissee-Schofield-Eakins Funeral Home, Forsyth, Mo.
Funeral Service will be at 11 a.m. May 12, 2022 in the funeral home with Pastor Jeramie Henson officiating. Burial will follow in the Kissee Mills Cemetery, Kissee Mill, Mo.
She died on April 26, 2022.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Kissee-Schofield-Eakins Funeral Home, Forsyth, Mo.
