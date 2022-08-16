Teven Sha Johnson, 27, of Webb City, MO passed away August 8, 2022, in Branson, MO.
Teven was born March 5, 1995, in Joplin, MO to his mother Robin McCann.
He is survived by his mother.
Teven was a 2013 graduate of Webb City High School. He loved helping others and worked as a caregiver for homebound children with special needs.
No services are planned at this time.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
