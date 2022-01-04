Services for Ruby Faye Peters, 88, of Forsyth, Mo., will be held at a later date with burial in the Missouri Veterans Cemetery, Springfield, Mo.
She died on Dec. 28, 2021.
Ruby was born Sept. 15, 1933 in Bailey, Miss., to Robert and Mattie Mae (Scoggins) Truhett.
She is survived by her husband Richard Peters of the home, one daughter, Sharon Underwood of Hondo, Texas., a son Keith Severino of Crescent City, Calif., two step-sons William Peters of Indianapolis, Ind., Michael Peters of Springfield, Mo.
Cremation is under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson, Mo.
