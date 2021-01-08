Funeral services for Leona “Lee” Mulherin, 82, of Las Vegas, Nev., formerly of Ridgedale, Mo., were held Jan. 6, 2021 at Greenlawn Funeral Home in Branson. Burial was Jan. 7, 2021 at the Missouri Veterans Cemetery in Springfield, Mo.
She died Dec. 24, 2020.
She was born Dec. 6, 1938 in Omaha, Neb., the daughter of Nathan and Lillian Nachschoen Brown.
She is survived by her three children, Cynthia Raimo of Kirbyville, Mo., David Abramson of Glendale, Ariz., and Linda Mitchum of Las Vegas, Nev.
Arrangements were under the direction of Greenlawn Funeral Home in Branson, Mo.
