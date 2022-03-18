Rosary for Barbara Alice Lilly, 79, of Ridgedale, Mo., will be 10:30 a.m. with Funeral Mass following at 11 a.m. March 19, at Our Lady of the Cove Catholic Church in Kimberling City, Mo., with Father William Hennecke officiating. Inurnment will follow in the Our Lady of the Cove Memorial Gardens.
Barbara died on March 13, 2022. She was born on June 7, 1942, in Festus, Mo., the daughter of Emmett and Jeanette (Pashia) AuBuchon. Preceding her in death are her parents and a sister, Donna AuBuchon.
She is survived by her husband, John Lilly, two sons, Kevin (Cindy) Lilly of Jacksonville, Fla., and Scott Lilly of Frederick, Maryland.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.