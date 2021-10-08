Inurnment for Bruce L. Endorf, 70 of Arkansas City, Kansas will be at the Riverview Cemetery in Arkansas City, Kansas.
He died Sept. 26, 2021., Bruce was born March 27, 1951., in Arkansas City, Kansas, to Paul Kenneth Endorf and Wanda Lee (Christy).
He was preceded in death by his parents, first wife, Rhonda, brother, Eddie Endorf,and grandson, Trey Ostronic.
He is survived by his wife, Delaine of the home, daughters, Amy (Bret) Grose and Brandy (Clayton) Soule of Arkansas City, Kan.,bonus children, Bodie (Danni) Wilson of Anna, Texas, Adrianne (Joshua) McVey of Arkansas City, Kan., Blaine (Bill) Ostronic of Eudora, Colby (Amber) Wilson of Muldrow, Okla.
Arrangements and cremation are the under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
