Clint Van Maxwell of Forsyth, MO passed away on July 7, 2023.
He was born on July 26, 1934.
Clint is survived by his wife, Juanita; and sons, Steve and Philip.
Visitation for will be held Wednesday, July 12, from 6 to 7 p.m. in the Snapp-Bearden Forsyth Chapel. Funeral services will be Thursday, July 13, at 10 a.m. in Snapp-Bearden Forsyth Chapel. Burial will follow in Ozarks Memorial Park Cemetery, Branson.
Arrangements under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory.
