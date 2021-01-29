A celebration of life may be planned for a later time for Marsha Grae Hennis, 72, of Branson, Mo.
She died Dec. 31, 2020.
She was born March 23, 1948, in Logan, W.V., the daughter of Oval and Virginia (Justice) Dunn.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Kenneth Hennis; and her daughter, Janna Williams.
She is survived by her children Monique Smith, Oval (Dennie)(Whit) Williams, and Kendra (Lars) De Waardt-Hennis.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
