David Beck Webb, 82, of Forsyth, MO, formerly of Greencastle, IN, passed away on Friday, June 9, in Springfield, MO.
Born February 26, 1941 in Greencastle, IN, he was the son of Claude A Webb, and Catherine Beck Webb.
David graduated from Greencastle High School in 1959, attended DePauw University, Greencastle, IN, and also studied art in Chicago, IL at The Ameri- can Academy of Art and the Chicago Art Institute. He worked as a graphic designer and commercial artist in the Indianapolis, Tampa Bay, and Forsyth-Branson areas for over forty years.
While in Indianapolis he served out of Fort Benjamin Harrison in the US Army Reserves as a medic, and ambulance driver.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brother James A Webb, sister Peggy J Davis; and brothers-in-law Roland Neier, Frank Gleason, and Edward Davis. David is survived by his sister Susanne Gleason, brother Thomas A (Lynn) Webb, sister-in-law Darlene (Harden) Webb; and eighteen nieces and nephews.
David enjoyed building whimsical wooden crafts and images about his various homes. He was devoted to feeding his backyard wild birds — and took particular joy in foiling the squirrels’ attempts to steal the seed. He was the family’s historian and genealogist, and loved to post old family photos. His favorite places included Deer Creek on the Indiana family farm, Clearwater Beach, Casey Road at Swan Creek Forsyth, MO, and Lake Taneycomo, MO.
Not just a talented artist, David was a witty, kind, thoughtful, gentle, generous soul. He easily made friends wherever he went, and lived. Loved by all his family and friends, he will be greatly missed.
A memorial gathering will be held on the Indiana farm on a date yet to be determined. Notes of condolence and/or a favorite story/memory may be sent to PO Box 566, Greencastle, IN 46135-0566, c/o Tom Webb. Any memorial contributions made in David’s name should be made to any favored local charitable organization.
