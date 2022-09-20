Royce James York, 56, of Branson, MO passed away on September 12, 2022.
Royce entered this life October 26, 1965, in Tulare, CA, the youngest son of Eldon and Arlene (Burgess) York. He was joined in marriage on October 3, 2009, to Krystal Rene Snow in Branson, Missouri.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Royce is survived by his wife of almost thirteen years, Krystal Rene York; their two children Colin James York, 11, and Kaitlyn Rene York, 9; his sister, Eldeana Ruth (Ron) Huffey of Branson, MO; and four brothers David (Frankie) York of California, Greg (Hoson) York of Washington, Loren (Wendy) York of California, and Avon (Barbara) York of Oregon; and many nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held 11a.m. on Oct. 7, 2022, at Woodland Hills Family Church.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
