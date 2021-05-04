A celebration of life may be planned for a later time for Jason Garrett Oszman, age 38, of Blue Eye, Mo.
He died on April 27, 2021. Jason was born on Aug. 15, 1982, In Overland Park, Kan., To Keith Oszman Sr. and Rhonda (Tate) Glass.
He is survived by his mother, Rhonda (Brett) Glass of Blue Eye, Mo., Father, Keith (Stephanie) Oszman Sr. of Troy, Tenn., Brother, Keith Oszman Jr. of Kansas City, Mo., Grandmother, Doris Anderson of Tonganoxie, Kan.,
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
