Jessie Pauletta Plumlee, Cameron, MO, daughter of Paul Lester and Alice (Fausett) Turner, was born on July 11, 1937 in Reeds Spring, MO, and departed this life on July 28, 2023, at the age of 86.
Pauletta was a retired clerical employee within the maintenance squadron at Richards-Gebaur Air Force Base, Grandview, MO. She acquired technical Air Force training while employed there.
Pauletta was preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Alice Turner; one daughter, Ronda Sue Levy (Jim); sister, Loretta Gray (Bill) and a grandson, Dwayne Lee Scott.
Survivors include: five children from her first union, Erma Plumlee Klenk (John) of Burkburnett, TX, Renetta Ann Kirk (James) of Roff, OK, Melissa Kay Rigley (Harold) of Maryville, MO, Richard Paul Plumlee of Maryville, MO and Paula Jean Allen (Duke) of Cameron, MO; three siblings, Doris Carr, John Turner, and L.B. Turner; ten grandchildren, Jennifer, Amber K, James, Scotty, Thomas M, Amanda, Amber R, Thomas P, Sidney and Collins; seventeen great grandchildren, Dani, Joseph, Austin, Ashley, Kristofer, Ayrton, Brianna, Lorelai, James D, Kierstin, Patience, James L, Abby, McKinze, Logan, Camden and Brialy; eight great, great grandchildren, two more arriving soon and numerous other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Friday, August 4, 2023 in Stumpff Funeral Chapel, Kimberling City, MO. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, August 5, 2023 in Stumpff Funeral Chapel, Kimberling City, MO with Jeff Daniels officiating and special speaker Jeff Hurt. Burial will be in Philibert Cemetery, Kimberling City, MO under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home, Kimberling City, MO.
