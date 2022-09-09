Brandy Kleinfelder, 37, passed away on September 3, 2022.
Brandy Nichole (Aaron) Kleinfelder was born on February 18, 1985 in Fort Bragg, NC, the daughter of Robert & Gena (Shepherd) Aaron.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Joe Aaron, Mike Shepherd and Virginia Shepherd; her father, Robert Aaron; uncle, Chuck Shepherd; aunt, Bonnie Aaron and nephew, Isaiah Aaron.
Brandy is survived by her grandmother, Barbara (Bane) Aaron of Sand Springs, OK; her mother Gena Aaron of Branson, MO; sister Amber Aaron and significant other Lindsey Golden of Branson, MO; sister Ashley A aron and significant other Hector Rivera of Branson, MO; nieces Madison Hall and Melanie Hall of Branson, MO; uncle Dwayne Aaron of Sand Springs, OK; and her boyfriend Robert Hall of Branson, MO.
The family will hold private services at a later date.
Arrangements are under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home & Crematory, Branson.
