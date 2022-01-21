Visitation for Linda Kaye Dunlap, 64, of Lampe, Mo., was held, Jan. 20, 2022, at First Baptist Church Kimberling City, Mo. Burial was atPinecrest Cemetery Kimberling City, Mo.
She died on Jan. 16, 2022. Linda was born on Nov. 9, 1957, the daughter of Sidney and Marie (Bosco) Gant.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
She is survived by her husband, Stephen Dunlap of Lampe, Mo., two brothers, Dennis (Gayla) Gant of Wylie, Texas, and Bryan (Teresa) Gant of Dallas, Texas.
Arrangements are under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home Kimberling City, Mo.
