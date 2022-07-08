Betty McDaniel, 72, of Hollister, MO, will be laid to rest in Valle De La Paz Cemetery in Hargill, TX.
Betty passed away on Saturday, July 2, 2022.
She was born July 18, 1949 in Edinburg, TX to Carl and Lorraine (Danner) McDaniel.
Betty is survived by her son, Gary McDaniel and his wife Caitlin of Branson, MO; brothers, Leroy McDaniel of TX and Michael McDaniel of Branson, MO; her sister, Carlene McDaniel of Branson, MO and two grandchildren.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.