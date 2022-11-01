Bobby Dale Loughry Sr., 79, of Alpena, AR passed away October 20, 2022, in Branson, Missouri.
Bobby entered this life February 4, 1943, in Baltimore, MD, the son of William and Beulah (Knotts) Loughry.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers: Kenny Loughry and Alfred Loughry.
Bobby is survived by his two daughters Teresa (George) Washington of Michigan and Tracy (Jack) Bergeron of Illinois; son Bobby Dale Loughry Jr. of Arkansas; five grandchildren Jessica (Jason) Moravec, Brittney (Erik) Jacobson, Bobby Hardy, Jodie Loughry, and Dakota Loughry; along with other friends and extended family.
A private burial with immediate family is planned at a later date.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
