Melecio “Mel” (Nunez) Brito passed away April 5, 2023.
Mel was born Jul 21, 1940 in Manzano, NM. He married Kathryn “Katy” Reitz in 1975.
He was preceded in death by both parents, Juan Salomon Nunez and Florinda Augustina “Tillie” Carabajal ; his first wife Ruby Cramer; sisters Dorothy (Nunez ) Perez and Rita (Nunez) Mares; brother Antonio “Tony” Nunez .
Mel is survived by wife Katy; daughter Rene` (Danny) Park and son Doug (Debbie) O’Rear both of Valley Center, KS; son Curt (Michelle) O’Rear of Park City, KS; five grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren; Brothers, Juan (Tina), Roy, and Chano Nunez of NM; Sisters: Helen (Nunez ) Garcia of N.M., Dora (Brito) Alvarado of TX, Margie (Brito) Onstad of SC, and Linda Jo (Brito) Martinez of NM; sister-in-law Lucy Nunez and many nieces and nephews.
No service is currently planned. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Good Shepherd Hospice, 301 N. Main St, suite 300, Newton, KS.
