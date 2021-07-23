Richard “Blake” Kenneth Boyce, 30, of Branson, Mo., will be inurned at Lee Memorial Park in Verona, Mississippi, at a later date.
He died on July 9, 2021.Richard was born on June 8, 1991., in Nebraska City, Neb., the son of Richard and Charlotte (Winters) Boyce. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, an aunt, Susan Shaw; and an uncle, Brian Winters.
He is survived by his parents, Richard and Charlotte Boyce of Branson, Mo., sister, Hannah (Alex) Kastor of Branson, Mo., nephew, Henry Castor of Branson, Mo., and his best friend, J.J. Jung of Forsyth, Mo.
Arrangements and cremation are under the care of Cremations of th
