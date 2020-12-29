A memorial service will be held at a later date for Graham Grant McAfee, 73, of Branson, Mo.
He died Dec. 19, 2020.
He was born April 2, 1947, in Great Bend, Kan., the son of Elmer and Lena (Eldridge) McAfee.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by wife Diane McAfee of Branson, Mo.; son, Gordon (Liz) McAfee of Great Bend, Kan.; and daughter, April (Aaron) Watson of Cleveland, Mo.; his sister, Jennifer J. Adams of Great Bend, Kan.; and stepchildren, Melissa (Bill) Lloyd of San Antonio, Texas, Zachary, Joshua, and Maddy Lloyd, all of San Antonio, Texas, Megan (Dan) Reed of Centerville, Ohio, Claire (Matt) vanWyhe of Centerville, Ohio, Halle Short of Denver, Colo., and Jack and Grace of Centerville, Ohio, Chris Swagarty and Sara Perrault of Great Bend, Kan., Maranda (John) Miner of Niceville, Fla., and Jameson and Maddox Miner of Niceville, Fla.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
