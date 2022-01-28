A graveside service will be conducted at a later date for Paula Harris, of Branson, Mo.
She died on Jan. 21, 2022, Paula was born on Nov.11, 1945, in Lawrence Kan.
She was preceded in death by a daughter, Amy Elizabeth, and her parents, Richard and Kathleen Henry.
She is survived by her husband, Harold Harris, two children, Kristen (Will) Uzzell, of Hartville, Mo., and Daren (Gail) Harris, of Springfield, Mo., two sisters, Marilynn (Becky) Hunter, of Key West, Fla., and Margie Kraft of Sedalia, Mo.
Paula’s final resting place will be Evergreen Cemetery in Republic, Missouri.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
