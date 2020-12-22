Inurnment will be held at a later time for Freda “Joyce” Wain, 97, of Branson, Mo.
She died Dec. 17, 2020. She was born March 6, 1923, in Choctaw, Okla., the daughter of David and Jessie Lee (Moore) Chappell.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and two husbands, Guy Kitchin and John Wain.
Joyce is survived by several friends.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
