A celebration of life for Rudy Edford Stallings 72, of Shell Knob, Mo., will be at 10:30 am Oct. 23, 2021, at First Baptist Church of Shell Knob, Mo., with Pastor Bob Gaddis officiating.
He died on Oct. 19th, 2021.
Rudy was born on July 18,1949., in Paris, Texas, the son of Efford Donald Stallings and wife, Dovey Aldene Stallings.
Proceeding him in death are his parents, and brother, Johnny Lee Stallings.
He is survived by his wife, Donna Stallings, and three children, Mindy Stallings of San Diego, Calif., Kristy (Jonathan) Stallings Rosenfeld, Thomas Donald (Regina) Stallings.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
