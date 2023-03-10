Funeral services for Betty Maxine Tedder, 82, Branson, Missouri, will be held at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at the Langston Street Chapel of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home.
Mrs. Tedder left this earth and met her Lord on Monday, March 6, 2023, at 1:15 a.m. Betty fought Alzheimer’s disease for almost two years. She passed away in Branson, Missouri at her children Rick and Kathy’s home.
She was born January 31, 1941, at Windsor, Illinois, to Loren Sevester Tharp and Loar Dalene Glaspell Tharp. Betty was blessed with 15 brothers and sisters, of which she was the 4th. The entire Tharp clan moved from Illinois to Missouri in the winter of 1951. Betty was born into a family that farmed and was taught to work at an early age. She carried that work ethic with her throughout her entire life. On January 29, 1961, she was married at Birch Tree, Missouri, to Rollan Tedder.
Betty and Rollan were the proud parents of four children, Rhonda Cattell and husband, Brandon, Rick Tedder and wife, Kathleen Croteau, Roger Tedder and Brenda O’Cain and husband, Jerry; Betty was a devoted grandmother to seven beautiful grandchildren, Stacy Parsons and husband, Fred, Tina Roberts and husband, Brannen, Jennifer Davis and husband, Chad, Christine Lee and husband, Nicholas, Joshua Tedder, Kayla Pearson and husband, Sean and Jerry O’Cain, Jr.; Betty adored her thirteen great-grandchildren and one adopted grandson, Chandler and Parker Davis, Emma and Elijah Roberts, Alexis, Payton and Maverick Parsons, Devin Lee, Abel James Cameron, Ashland and Cadence Pearson and Tyler, Caiden and Braden O’Cain; She is also survived by; five brothers, Garry Tharp, Jerry Tharp and wife, Janice, Fred Tharp, Charles Tharp and Keith Tharp and wife, Marilyn; four sisters, Elaine Redburn, Shirley Holden, Verna May Murphy and husband, Wayne and Joyce Snethern; and many nieces and nephews.
Her parents, her baby sister, Lela Kay and five brothers, Edward, Jim, Dee, Terry Lee and Dick Tharp, niece and nephews, Robert, Stanley and Tricia Murphy, preceded her in death.
Visitation will be held from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m., Monday, in the Langston Street Chapel of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Elk Creek Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital or Alzheimer’s Association and may be left at or mailed to Robertson-Drago Funeral Home, 211 West Main, West Plains, MO 65775. Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertsondrago.com.
