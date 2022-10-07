James Lawrence “Larry”Sullinger, 72, passed away on September 29, 2022.
Larry was born October 14, 1949, in Los Angeles, CA, to James Merriam and Margie Lee (Cox) Sullinger. He married Leslie Anna Ritz in October, 1969; they divorced in 1982. He married Myra Lyn McGowan on July 2, 1988.
He was preceded in death by his wife Myra and an infant son Michael James Sullinger.
Larry is survived by one son Robert Lee (Sharon) Sullinger, and one grandson Benedict James all of La Mesa, CA; one sister, Kay (Scott) Wible of Lady Lake, FL; two stepsons Mike (Susan) Sullivan Cincinnati, OH; and Kevin Sullivan, Mission, KS; sisters-in-law Janice (Jerry) Weaver and Bobbi (Ron) Maybell; nieces Lindsey (Greg) Atkins; Leigh (Doug) Congdon; Dana Hermelin; Melissa (Rick) Kuykendall; Katie Maybell; nephews Bryan (Lisa) Weaver; Derek Maybell; cousins Susan Pettit; Joey (Candy) Sullinger; Jeanne Sullinger, Shawn Blankenship, and many other loving family members and friends.
A visitation will be held from 3:30-4 p.m. on Friday, October 7, 2022, at Amos Family Funeral Home, located at 10901 Johnson Dr., Shawnee, KS followed by a Celebration of Life at 4 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Unleashed Pet Rescue, 5918 Broadmoor St., Mission, KS 66202.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.