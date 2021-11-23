A time of remembrance for Renee Nicol 62, of Kimberling City, Mo., is planned for Dec. 5, 2021 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Stonebridge (Clubhouse), Branson West, Mo. Including a time for memories to be shared at 2 p.m.
She died on Nov. 15, 2021.
Renee was born on April 24, 1959 in Elgin, IL., the daughter of Janet Genge.
She was preceded by her mother, Janet Genge and sister, Pamela Pawlowski.
Survivors include, her husband Robert “Bob” Nicol of Kimberling City, Mo., two sons Charles (Chelsea) Blum of Branson, Mo., and Corey (Josie) Blum of Blue Eye, Mo., three sisters, Denise Genge of IL, Kimberly (Gary) Alore of FLa., and Cary (Wayne) Delaney of IL., two brothers, Thomas (Lisa) Genge a of IL/, and Patrick Genge of IL.
Cremation was under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home Kimberling City, Mo.
