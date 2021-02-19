A memorial service for Paul Amos Glendenning, 72 of Blue Eye, Mo., will be held at 10:30 a.m. Feb. 20, 2021, at Faith and Wisdom Church of Branson, Mo.
He died Feb. 13, 2021. Paul was born April 5, 1948, in Frankfort, Ind., to Paul Amos Sr. and Margaret Glendenning.
He was preceded in death by a brother, David.
He is survived by his wife, Bobbie of Blue Eye, Mo.; three sons, Jonathan of Andover, Minn., Aaron of Waupaca, Wis., and Larry of Oak Creek, Wis.; one daughter, Rose of Branson, Mo.; two sisters: Marian (Jim) Ray of Hartford, Ky., and Sarah (Steve) Bowers of Leitchfield, Ky.; and his parents of Beaver Dam, Ky.
The family is being served by Cremations of the Ozarks in Hollister,
