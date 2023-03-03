Betty Louise Brune, 78, of Cassville, MO passed away on February 26, 2023.
She was born on Oct. 29, 1944 in Redmond, OR.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Ronald and Nellie Kelly; brother, James Kelly; and daughter, Lenora Sweet.
Betty is survived by her daughter, Michelle (David) Newman of Cassville, MO; son, Shawn (Anna Smith) Brune of Saint Petersburg, FL; brother, Ron Kelly of Prineville, OR; grandchildren: Jesse (Shelby) Harvey, Andrew Harvey, Jacob Brune, and Jordyn (Jarred) Brune White; and great-grandchildren: Hunter, Addison, Avery, and Bailey.
There will be a private celebration of life held at a later date.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
