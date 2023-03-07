Kathleen Treviso passed away on February 27, 2023.
Kathleen was born on May 29, 1943 in Temple, TX.
She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Mary Beard; husband, Nick Treviso and one brother, Harold Beard.
Kathleen is survived by sons, Bill Whittenberg (Michelle) and Juane Chapman (Louis) of Hollister, MO. ; Three sisters, Ammie Nelson of NV, Margaret Ephlin of NM, and Janice Six of NV.
Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, March 9 at Ozarks Memorial Park Cemetery in Branson, MO.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested in her memory to Faith & Wisdom Church, 3950 Green Mountain Drive, Branson, MO.
Arrangments under the direction of Greenlawn Funeral Home in Branson.
