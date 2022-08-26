Reba Nell Keeter, 84, of Branson, MO passed away on August 15, 2022.
Reba entered this life on April 9, 1938, in Limestone, AR.
She was joined in marriage to Howell Keeter from 1961 to 1982. Reba lived in Pine Bluff until moving to Point Lookout, where Howell took a position at then School of the Ozarks.
She is survived by sister, Sharon Martin of Katy, TX; nieces: Shirley Lamar, Carla Giles, and Tamara Pharr, Alice Terwega; and nephew, Tim Fowler. Phillip L. Carman, her longtime friend and partner is devastated by her passing.
No formal services will be held at this time.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.