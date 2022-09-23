Lynda L. Ronnberg, 70, passed away on Saturday, September 17, 2022.
Lynda was born on July 18, 1952 in Tulsa, OK the daughter of Willis & Ruth Chatfield. On November 6, 1986, Lynda married Robert Ronnberg in Cripple Creek, CO.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Robert and her sister, Mary Branch.
Lynda is survived by her children Christopher Worthington of Branson, MO and Jennifer Leon of Hollister, MO; her brother Bill Chatfield of San Francisco, CA and six grandchildren Austin Worthington, Ramon Ciricuti, Carlos Ortega, Madison Worthington, Izabella Worthington and Kinsley Worthington all of Branson, MO.
No formal services are planned at this time.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson.
