Frederic Ybarra, 85, passed away on Sunday, May 21, 2023.
Fred, also known by friends and family as Kiko, was born on March 15, 1938, in Granite City, IL.
He was preceded in death by his parents, stepmother, eight siblings, and son, Joseph.
Fred is survived by his wife, Jane, nee Herrmann; children, Lynn (Ken) Boschert of Ballwin, MO, Lisa Ybarra Bohannon of Edwardsville, IL, Leslie Ybarra of Richmond, TX and Christopher Ybarra of St. Louis, MO; granddaughters, Jennifer Splaingard and Danielle Bohannon; siblings, Celia Lomax, Joseph Ybarra and Luis Ybarra; many nieces and nephews and a host of other relatives and friends.
A memorial visitation will be held on Sunday, June 11, from 2 to 4 p.m. with a Masonic Service at 3:30 p.m. in Stumpff Funeral Chapel, Kimberling City, MO. A memorial mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, June 12, in Our Lady of the Cove Catholic Church with Father William Hennecke officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: The Children’s Miracle Network, Coxhealth, P.O. Box 8812, Springfield, MO 65801; Hospice Compassus, 3044 Shepherd of the Hills Expy., Suite 200, Branson, MO 65616 or Southern Stone County Fire Protection District, 10965 State Hwy 76, Branson West, MO 65737.
Cremation was under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home, Kimberling City, MO.
