Graveside service for Cynthia Barnes, 52 of Reeds Spring, Mo., Will be April 24, 2021 at 12 noon, With Sister Twila Tennison officiating at Yocum Pond Cemetery Reeds Spring, Mo.
She died on April 19, 2021.
Cindy was s born Oct. 24, 1968 in Branson, Mo., The daughter of Billy and Alice (Freeman) Taylor.
She is survived by her husband, Danny Barnes of Reeds Spring, Mo., Her parents, Billy and Alice Taylor of Reeds Spring, Mo., Daughter, Kina Taylor of Reeds Spring, Mo.
Arrangements are under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home Kimberling City, Mo.
