A Celebration of Life Service for Phyllis Ann Idalski, 78, of Branson, Mo., will be held Jan. 21, 2021 at 1 p.m. at the Woodland Hills Church.
She died Dec. 26, 2020.
She was born Oct. 14, 1942 in Detroit, Mich., the daughter of Angelo and Lena (Augusta) Castiglione.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Chester Idalski; and sister, JoAnn Danno.
She is survived by her son, Glenn Scott Idalski of Branson, Mo.; two daughters, Wendy S. Liu of Branson, Mo., and Rebecca Ann (Scott) Callens of Sterling Heights, Mich.; and brother, Jim (Jan) Castiglione of Nashville, Tenn.
Cremation was under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home Kimberling City, Mo.
