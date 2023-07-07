In loving memory of Kerry Marie Pilz, born September 21, 1973, in Paragould Arkansas. She passed away July 3rd, 2023, in Columbia, Missouri. Kerry was the youngest daughter of Gerald and Judith (Noel) Pilz. She was born with hydrocephalus and had her first surgery at only 28 days old. Kerry’s parents were teachers in Marquand, Missouri, at the time. She had many stays in the hospital over the years, but went on to have a happy and successful life.
Kerry is survived by her mother, Judith, her older brothers, John Pilz, and Chris Pilz, and their families, and her older sister, Jenifer Pilz, her family, and also many nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her father, Gerald Pilz, who passed away in February 2017, her paternal grand parents, Henry Rienhold Pilz & Mildred Pilz of Perryville, MO, and her maternal grandparents, Purvis & Marie Noel of Halliday, ARKANSAS.
Kerry was the cute and endearing little sister of her family. She grew up in several rural towns in Missouri: Marquand, Annapolis, Des Arc, Jackson, Vandalia, Salem, Rolla, Licking, Lake Springs, Columbia, Marshal and Booneville.
Kerry graduated from Rockbridge High School in Columbia, MO. Kerry had most recently been living in Booneville for the last 16 years. She was of the Lutheran Faith and her parents were former members of Faith Lutheran Church in Branson.
She was very out going and made lots of friends in life. She participated in Special Olympics in tennis, bowling and swimming.
Kerry loved riding horses and she participated in therapeutic riding.
She loved doing crossword puzzles on a daily basis.
Kerry was a fan of country music, especially Kenny Rodgers. Elvis Presley was her favorite musician of all time. She enjoyed going to see musicians in Branson with her mom and dad. She had an excellent memory and remembered every one’s birth date. She had lots of friends at the Sisters Day Program including staff and students.
Funeral services will be held at Greenlawn Funeral Home in Branson on Monday, July 10, 2023 at Noon with burial to follow at 2:00 PM in the Missouri Veterans Cemetery in Springfield, Mo. Visitation will be held from 11:00 AM until service time Noon.
Instead of sending flowers
If you would like to make a donation you could make one to the Missouri Special Olympics Association of Central Missouri.
Here is link to website:
https://support.specialolympics.org/a/missouri?ms=IDMP_DB&utm_source=donatebtn&utm_medium=web&utm_campaign=IDMP
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.