No services will be held for Damien James Grant, age 18, of Merriam Woods, Mo.
He died on June 3, 2021. Damien was born on Nov. 6, 2002, in Branson, Mo., the son of Alicia Grant and David Combs.
He is preceded in death by his uncle, Richard “Rocky” McMahan.
He is survived by his mother, Alicia Grant of Merriam Woods, Mo., father, David Combs of Ark., grandmother, Charlotte Cardova of Merriam Woods, Mo., grandfather, Michael Grant of Strafford, Mo., brother, Donovan Grant of Nixa, Mo., brother, Wesley Dowdy of Neb.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
