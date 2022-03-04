A celebration for Cathy Marie Eaton, 62, of Springfield, Mo., will be held on March 20, 2022, at Tablerock State Park, at 2 p.m. in Branson, Mo.
She died on Feb. 21, 2022. Cathy was born on Aug. 2, 1959, in Nashville, Tenn., to Johnnie T. Vaughn and Evelyn B. Vaughn
She is survived by her husband, Randy and two children , Cassandra A. Eaton and Randy T. Eaton, brother, Jeff Vaughn of Belton, Mo.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
