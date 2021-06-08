A Celebration of life for Lester T Gideon 75, of Taneyville, Mo., will be from 10a.m. to 12p.m. June 12, 2021 in the Kissee-Schofield-Eakins Funeral Home Forsyth, Mo., with Pastor David Koenig officiating.
He died on June 3, 2021.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Lester and Charlotte Gideon, nephew, David and one brother, Bill Gideon.
He is survived by his son, Mark (Sherri) Gideon of Kissee Mills, Mo, three sisters, Violet Gann of Highlandville, Mo., Rosemary Thornton of Forsyth, Mo., Stella (Leroy) Jussell of Forsyth, Mo.
Cremation is under the direction of the Kissee-Schofield-Eakins Funeral Home, Forsyth, Mo.
