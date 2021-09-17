A private service is being planned for a later time for Rebecca Ann Neff, 63, of Camdenton, Mo.
She died on Sept. 4, 2021.
Rebecca was born on March 14,1958., in Kansas City, Mo., the daughter of Ralph and Minnie (Smith) Walker.
Preceding her in death are her parents, one sister, and two brothers.
She is survived by her husband, Richard Neff, daughter, Laura Neff, three sons, Adrian, Aron, and Doug Neff.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
