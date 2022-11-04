Larry Bertle Hudson, 83, of Hollister, MO passed away on Friday, October 28, 2022.
Larry was born August 12, 1939, in Ellsworth, Wisconsin, the son of Warner and Marjorie (Whipple) Hudson. Larry was joined in marriage to Jackie Lundstrom, the love of his life, on June 5, 1982.
His parents preceded him in death.
Having a servants’ heart and a strong work ethic, Larry proudly served our country in the United States Army during Vietnam. After his wartime service, Larry was a manufacturing assembler for the rest of his career.
Larry is survived by his loving wife, of 40 years, Jackie Hudson; their children and spouses Richard and Marie Hudson of California, Joy and Mike Keaton of Kentucky, Kimmie and Harry Goodrich of California, David VanHorn of Kansas, Bryan VanHorn of Kansas, Danyelle Ho of Florida and Jennifer VanHorn of Kansas; eight grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; two brothers Doyle Hudson and wife Joan of Wisconsin and Rollin Hudson of Texas.
Inurnment with full military honors will be held 10 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, at Missouri Veterans Cemetery, Springfield, Missouri. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in memory of Larry may be made to Branson Veterans of America BVA#913, Branson, Missouri.
Arrangements under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
