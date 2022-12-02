Scott Allen Curtis, 62, passed away November 28, 2022 in Springfield, MO.
Scott was born the first child of LoRita Ada (Roquette) Curtis and Myron (Jim) James Curtis on October 16, 1960 in St. Paul, MN.
He was preceded in death by his father Myron James Curtis, and a brother Steven Curtis.
Scott is survived by his mother LoRita Curtis, Nixa MO; four children Angie Coy (Matthew) of Sheldon MO, Emily Grider (Kyle) of Highlandville MO, Scott Curtis Jr. (Taylor) of Galena MO, Lacie Curtis (Jamison) of Crane MO; 17 grandchildren; 1 great granddaughter; brother Kevin Curtis of Walnut Shade, MO; sister Betty Wilson, Springfield, MO; his little dog Miley that he loved so much and many, many friends that he considered family.
Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022 in Stumpff Funeral Chapel, Crane, MO. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 2, 2022 in Stumpff Funeral Chapel, Crane, MO with Pastor Sam Kaunley officiating. Burial will be in Yocum Pond Cemetery, Reeds Spring, MO.
Arrangements under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home, Crane, MO.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.