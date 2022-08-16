William Edward Barrett, 89, of Forsyth, MO passed away Sunday, August 14, 2022
William is preceded in death by his parents, wife Dorothy Rae Barrett and brother, John Barrett.
William is survived by his three step-daughters, Belinda Youngs, Cathy Flores and Debbie Dinger; grandchildren, Richard Lynch, Christine Lynch, Timothy Young, Casey Newhouser, Amanda Dinger-Rogers, Desirae Young, and Chase Flores; 12 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren; one cousin, Judy Wadosky; two nieces Elizabeth Shannon and Katherine Overcast.
A military honors graveside service will be held for at Ozark Memorial Park Cemetery, Branson, MO. on Monday, August 29, 2022 at 10 a.m.
Memorial donations can be made in William Barrett’s honor to the American Red Cross www.redcross.org.
Cremation is under the direction of the Kissee-Schofield-Eakins Funeral Home, Forsyth, Mo.
