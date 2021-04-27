Burial for Nancy Hall Davis, 78, of Galena, Mo., Will be in Reeds Spring, Mo., At a later date.
She died on April 17, 2021.Nancy was born on May 13, 1942, in Ballard County, Ky., To Jack & Daisy (Tharp) Hall.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her two sons, Ricky Davis and Ronnie Davis, one grandson, Miles Davis, brother, Jackie Hall, and sisters, Mary Marie Cravens, Jean Brown and Christine Hatley.
She is survived by her husband, Richard Davis of Galena, Mo., Son Randall (Angela) Davis of Branson, Mo., Daughter-in-law, Connie Davis of Reeds Springs, Mo., Brother Donnie Hall of Wickliffe, And sister Nelline Giles of Wickliffe.
Cremation is under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory in Branson, Mo.
