Graveside services for Mary Ellen (Cameron) Farris, 81, of Forsyth, Mo., were held June 20, 2022 in Ozarks Memorial Park Cemetery, Branson, Mo.
She died on June 19, 2022. Mary Ellen was born Oct. 13, 1940., in Springfield, Mo., She was the daughter of John H. Cameron and Ethel May (Hackney) Cameron.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Billy Ray, children Daniel Farris and Gail Farris, brother Joseph McNish and sister Reba Youngblood.
She is survived by her children, John Farris, Nick (Jammie) Farris, Tom (Debra) Farris, Rob Farris, Susann (Mark) Bronson, sisters, Ruth (Jim) Patrick, and Janet Keller, brothers, Joe Cameron and Jim Cameron.
Arrangements were under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson, Mo.
