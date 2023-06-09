Paul Russell “Rusty” Hurley Jr., 66, passed away on June 1, 2023.
Rusty was born in Omaha, NE on January 19, 1957. He was a veteran of the United States Army.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul Hurley, Sr. and Dee Ann Hurley.
Rusty is survived by his wife, Margo Hurley of Hollister, MO; children, Becky Hurley, Wichita Falls, TX, Kegan Hurley of San Antonio, TX, Kyle Hurley (Lindsey) of Ft. Carson, CO, Paul Hurley, III (Sherri) of Fairview, TN and Justin Hurley (Tess) of Ft. Campbell, KY; two sisters, Susan Gary (Tom) of Wichita Falls, TX and Kathy Hurley of Ft. Worth, TX; six grandchildren and several dear friends and neighbors.
Graveside services will be held on Monday, June 12, at 3 p.m. in the Missouri Veterans Cemetery, Springfield, MO. Military rites will be accorded by the United States Army and BVA 913.
Arrangements are under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson.
