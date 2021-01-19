Services for Thomas Louis Siebert will be held at First Church of the Nazarene in Carthage, Mo. on Jan. 21, 2021 at 10 a.m. Interment is to follow at Gobbler’s Knob Cemetery in Hollister, Mo. At 2:30 p.m. Visitation is at Ulmer Funeral Home in Carthage, Mo. from 6-7 p.m. Jan. 20, 2021.
He died Jan. 16, 2021.
He was born to Edward and Audrey Siebert on Nov. 26, 1932.
He was preceded in death by two grandsons, Michael Siebert, Jr. and Matthew Siebert.
He is survived by his wife, Eileen Siebert of Carthage, Mo.; his son Michael (Janiece) Siebert of Carthage, Mo.; and his brothers, Jack (Judy) Siebert, and Edward (Harriet) Siebert.
Arrangements are under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson, Mo.
