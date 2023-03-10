Lorraine “Lori” Valerie Costello, 95, of Hollister, MO passed away on February 19, 2023.
She was born on February 19, 1928 in Chicago, Il. Lori was joined in marriage to John V. Costello on July 11, 1979.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Andrew and Violet (Buchuck) Grucella; two brothers: Harry and Eddie; and two sisters: Julie and Helen.
Lori is survived by her husband, John V. Costello of Hollister, MO; son, James Scacco of Plainfield, Il; stepdaughters: Dr. Kathy (Lyle) Van Buer of Davenport, IA, Dawn (Randy) Nissen of Plover, WI and stepson, Brian (Shanistie) Costello of Clinton, IA; bonus daughter, Vicki Rekemeyer of Rockford, Il: grandchildren: Jimmy (Dana) Scacco of Plainfield, Il, Gina (Charlie) Schalk of Minooka, Il, Ryan (Mary) Van Buer of Davenport, IA, Chris (Laura) Van Buer of Champaign, Il, Jordan (Nicole) Nissen of Stevens Point, WI, Troy (Jessica) Nissen of Dubuque, IA, Brett Costello of Coralville, IA, and Brittany Costello of Clinton, IA; several great-grandchildren; nine great-great-grandchildren; two great-great-great-grandchildren; as well as several nieces and nephews.
There will be a memorial service held 11 a.m. Saturday April 1 at Branson United Methodist Church, 1208 W 76 Country Blvd, Branson, MO, officiated by Pastor Eric Derks. Lori will be inurned at a later date at Rock Island National Cemetery in Rock Island, Il.
Arrangements and services are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
