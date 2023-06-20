Pearl Lorene Jones, 91, of Hollister, MO passed away on Friday, June 16, 2023.
Pearl was born on April 6, 1932 in Omaha, AR, the daughter of Lillian Parker Williams.
She was preceded in death by her mother; husband, Jerry Jones; daughter, Connie Plummer; granddaughter, Bridget Plummer; and two brothers, Cleo and Paul Parker.
Pearl is survived by her two children: Jae Jones and wife, Debbie Redford of Ridgedale, MO., Vicki Moore of Seminole, FL., six grandchildren: David Plummer, Shane Plummer, Dustin Moore, Melissa Jones, Chelsea Jones, Molly Jones, and three great-grandchildren: Brooklyn Kellett, Blake Ross and Xavier Moore.
Graveside Services will be held at 1p.m. on Tuesday, June 20, at Ozark Memorial Park in Branson with Pastor David Patrick officiating.
Arrangements are under the direction of Greenlawn Funeral Home Branson.
