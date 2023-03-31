Timothy Earl King passed away on March 27, 2023.
Timothy was born on August 18, 1975, in Des Moines, IA.
He was preceded in death by his father, Rodney King.
Timothy is survived by son, Brody King of Springfield, MO; daughter, Brynna King of Springfield, MO; mother, Wilda Hodo and her husband, Richard of Pensacola, FL; one brother, Michael King of Pensacola, FL; one sister, Krista Johnson and her husband, Douglas of Clever, MO and a host of other relatives and friends.
A visitation was held on Thursday, March 30 in Stumpff Funeral Chapel, Kimberling City, MO.
Funeral services were held on Friday, March 31, 2023 in Stumpff Funeral Chapel, Kimberling City, MO with Ron Rasmussen officiating. Burial will be in Pinecrest Cemetery, Kimberling City, MO.
Arrangments under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home, Kimberling City, MO.
